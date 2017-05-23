Leicester City Open Talks Craig Shakespeare Over Permanent Role

Leicester have started initial talks with Craig Shakespeare over an extension to his contract.

He still has a year remaining on his assistant manager deal, but Leicester’s board have opened negotiations for him to stay on as manager.

Shakespeare was with director of football Jon Rudkin at the LMA Awards dinner in London last night. He’s due to spend the next few days with Leicester’s owners in Nice and at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Leicester won seven out of their 13 Premier League games with Shakespeare in charge at the end of the season.

The Foxes eventually finished 12th in the Premier League, 10 points clear of relegation, as forward Jamie Vardy rediscovered his form from the title-winning campaign of the 2015-16 season.

He ​said: “I’ve read [the owner’s] programme notes and we’ll sit down – there’s no given time. It is the end of the season and I will wait for that [meeting].

“Of course they have made their decisions for the good of the club and for the future of the club. We’ll sit down and I’ll wait for them discussions.”

