Leicester City Prepared To Break The Bank For Star Players

Leicester could break their transfer record again as they seek a Champions League return.

The outgoing champions are eyeing European qualification next season with boss Craig Shakespeare admitting they must aim high.

After winning the Premier League the Foxes broke their transfer record three times last summer, with Islam Slimani the most expensive signing at £30m.

Shakespeare attended a recruitment meeting on Thursday and confirmed the Foxes, linked with Middlesbrough’s Ben Gibson, would be prepared to break the bank again.

He said: “There could be (a chance). You look at the players out there, the Premier League is the place to play.

“A lot of players will want to come to this country, But it’s down to the individual clubs to sort their own recruitment out. The squad doesn’t need major surgery, I think it’ll be minimal. I expect a few going and a few coming.”

