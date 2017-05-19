Leicester City v Bournemouth – BBC Sport
Leicester City v Bournemouth
Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare will assess the fitness of Robert Huth, who has been out with a foot injury. Wes Morgan, Danny Drinkwater, Molla Wague and Nampalys Mendy remain out. Bournemouth could welcome back midfielders Dan Gosling …
