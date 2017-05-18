Pages Navigation Menu

Leicester v Tottenham, EPL LIVE score – Daily Mail

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Sports


Leicester v Tottenham, EPL LIVE score
Harry Kane bagged four and scored his 26th Premier League goal of the season as Tottenham thrashed Leicester. Kane was relentless as he overtook Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku in the race for the Golden Boot. Relive the action with Sportsmail's live …
