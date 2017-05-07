Leo Stan Ekeh’s giant strides

Chief Leo Stan Ekeh, Founder, Zinox Technologies, the leading ICT company in West Africa has come a long way.

As some are winning laurels in some other human endeavours, Leonard Stan Ekeh, has also been recognized at different times for his contributions to information technology development in West Africa.

Indeed, without recourse to hyperbole, many of the giants in the IT world, including Microsoft’s Bill Gates and Apple’s founder, the late Steve Jobs, had given thumbs up to his company, while also acknowledging his ingenuity.

A man of ideas, he had a clear vision of how to launch another business, Yudala, in the nation’s e-commerce sector. So, it was not surprising that many who are conversant with his antecedents, knew that in no time it would be a success.

As proof of his winning streak, Yudala, which was launched a little over a year ago, emerged the custodian of the e-commerce company of the year laurel recently at the prestigious Nigerian Telecom Awards. It was a glorious evening for Ekeh and his partners.

Yudala, which is headed by his son, Prince Nnamdi Ekeh, is the first online business in Nigeria, having been introduced by his Buyright Africa DotCom about eight years ago. It, however, failed to make an impact, because it came into the e-commerce market too early.

