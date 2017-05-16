Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lesotho King Letsie hails Mugabe’s ‘wise guidance and astute leadership’ – News24

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Lesotho King Letsie hails Mugabe's 'wise guidance and astute leadership'
News24
Zimbabwe's bond notes are being smuggled just over the border and traded on the black market, a report says. Mugabe minister warns Zuma against 'copying' Zim's 'land reform agenda' · Standard Bank lends Zim $120m to help ease power crisis · Family …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.