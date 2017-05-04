Lessons from Big Brother Nigeria

THE REALITY hit show came to a glorious end with Nigerians watching endlessly over a long period on who would win the show. For weeks was one story or the order running with episodes that generated stories on social media that Nigerians chatted with ease what the housemates were doing whether positively or negatively. The […]

The post Lessons from Big Brother Nigeria appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

