Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lessons from Big Brother Nigeria

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

THE REALITY hit show came to a glorious end with Nigerians watching endlessly over a long period on who would win the show. For weeks was one story or the order running with episodes that generated stories on social media that Nigerians chatted with ease what the housemates were doing whether positively or negatively. The […]

The post Lessons from Big Brother Nigeria appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.