Lessons in the Cross Rivers State electrocution accident –Fashola

•Burden of preventing buildings under power lines rests with all of us Babatunde Raji Fashola, the Minister for Power, Works and Housing, has said that while the Cross Rivers State electrocution accident is regrettable and the consequences very saddening, they were clearly man-made and avoidable. He added that if Nigeria must learn any lessons from the accident, it is to honestly and truthfully admit that it occurred as a result of non-compliance with laws and regulations. And if there is a time to learn the lesson, he argued that there can be no more auspicious moment than now.

