“Let Justice Run Its Course”- EFCC’s Zonal Head Tells Protesters – NTA News
|
NTA News
|
"Let Justice Run Its Course"- EFCC's Zonal Head Tells Protesters
NTA News
The South-South Zonal Head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ishaq Salihu on Monday, appealed to scores of protesters that swarmed the Port Harcourt Office of the Commission, not to take laws into their hands and allow justice …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!