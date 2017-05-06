Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Let us teach our children to avoid toyi-toying,’ – Mbete – Citizen

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Citizen

'Let us teach our children to avoid toyi-toying,' – Mbete
Citizen
The coffins of the 16 pupils and man who died in the accident were placed inside a marquee during the funeral service in Verena. Photo: ANA/Balise Mabona. Mbete appealed for unity within the tripartite alliance, saying children of the same age as those
Children should not criticise their families in the streets – MbeteEyewitness News
We didn't even know they could toyi toyi – Mbete hits back at anti-Zuma protestersNews24

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.