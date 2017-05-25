Pages Navigation Menu

Let’s beg Biafrain agitators – Obasanjo

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has called for dialogue with Biafran agiatatirs.

Obasanjo speaking in Abuja on Thursday at a conference on Biafra said “We never had a national leader. Our leaders at the beginning were mindful of their regions. That is our problem till today…”

