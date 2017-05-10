Let’s Talk About Whether Or Not Pizza Is Actually Healthy

If you have ever given thought to how healthy – or unhealthy – pizza is, you probably employed your general sense of knowledge to weigh up what’s what.

But if you need a little reluctant guidance on your pizza-eating problem, CNN breaks it down:

Depending on the type of crust, the amount of cheese and the toppings used, pizza can rank anywhere from nutritionally decent to a diet disaster.

Even if you think your pizza is healthy, consisting of a thin crust, minimal cheese and slim-choice toppings, there are other aspects to consider.

You see, there’s a good amount of sodium that comes in both the cheese and tomato sauce, which could be an issue if you’re watching your salt intake.

Then:

[…] toppings such as pepperoni, sausage and extra cheese can boost saturated fat, sodium and calories, while slices made with thinner crusts and topped with veggies tend to have lower calorie, saturated fat and sodium counts.

Oh, and the size of both the pizza and the slices obviously count, too.

But when it comes to the pros, pizza wins for those of you who are #blessed with the metabolisms of supermodels:

Pizza pros include the fact that it offers calcium from cheese and disease-fighting lycopene from tomatoes. And pizza crust made with whole-wheat flour (including whole white wheat flour) is healthier than regular white crust, as it offers whole grains and fiber and is digested more slowly than refined grains.

Boom boom pow.

So we’re pretty stoked that local pizza delivery do-gooders have all the options of a good and healthy pizza. From gluten free to pumpkin, check out Butler’s base options:

Now your partner has no excuse not to sit in and eat pizza with you when the snow hits this weekend. Just entice them with whispers of the Low Carb Evolution. For yourself, order up The Rotherham. It’s a Lite Pizza with bacon, feta and salami.

Bonus: Get on board with the Butler’s Bucket Challenge and have some fun in the shower.

Video recording optional (but could win you ten large pizzas from Butler’s).

[source:cnn]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

