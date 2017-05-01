Letter from Africa: Should Nigerians be worried about President Buhari’s health? – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
Letter from Africa: Should Nigerians be worried about President Buhari's health?
BBC News
In our series of letters from African journalists, the editor-in-chief of Nigeria's Daily Trust newspaper, Mannir Dan Ali, writes that President Muhamadu Buhari has been accused of being as secretive about his health as his US counterpart Donald Trump …
Poor Health Of Buhari Capable Of Throwing Nigeria Into Confusion As Political Manipulators Are Cashing In – Bisi …
Take medical leave immediately, Falana, others tell Buhari
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!