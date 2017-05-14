Levy praises Pochettino impact at Spurs

ESPN FC

The Exploding Heads preview Tottenham's match vs. Man United, their last ever game at White Hart Lane. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has hailed Mauricio Pochettino for returning "the glory days" to the club, and says he has the utmost respect for his …

Premier League (@premierleague) | Twitter Twitter



all 125 news articles »