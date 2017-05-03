LG Chairperson Laments Recurrent Killings, Robbery Attacks, Rape In Nasarawa

Following recurrent armed robbery attacks on Obi- Agwatashi and other rural roads in Obi and Awe local government areas, the Interim Management Committee (IMC) chairperson of Obi, Hajiya Sa’adatu Ayitogo, has called on the Police to declare state of emergency on the route.

Ayitogo who was speaking shortly after running into a robbery attack between Obi and Agwatshi, lamented that it was a daily occurrence on the road with armed robbers dispossessing their victims of millions of Naira and other valuables.

Ayitogo, who was in company of reporters from Channels Television, NTA and Nasarawa Broadcasting Service (NBS) was on her way for project inspection in Agwatashi.

She said so many lives were lost on the road to armed robbery, noting particularly her aid who was on her way to see her ailing dad was robbed of the little she saved to pay his medical bills.

“We have lost innumerable precious lives on this road, sometimes the robbers open fire on innocent motorists from the bust killing many in the process before robbing their victims” she said.

The IMC chairman said although she constituted a special vigilante to provide security on market days, they were usually overpowered by the superior firepower of the armed robbers.

“We know no respite from robbers who kill and rape women at will on our roads. The robbers are here all week long because Obi, Awe, Adudu, Agwatashi and Sunday cattle market fall on different days of the week and traders ply the route in their numbers on daily basis”.

Hajiya Ayitogo called on the state police command to deploy more officers to the area to ensure safety of lives and property of the citizenry.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Police in the state confirmed an incident which occurred the same day when unidentified gunmen attacked a Police station located at Tudun Amba area of Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital, killing one Police officer in a gun duel.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

