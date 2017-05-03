LG Election: APC Stakeholders Protest Over Imposition Of Candidates In Agatu

Members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Agatu Local Government Area, Benue yesterday staged a protest rejecting Mrs Comfort Echoda as their candidate in the forthcoming local council elections describing her candidature as an imposition on the people.

They protested at the Benue Peoples’ House, Makurdi, stating that the area was volatile owing to the incessant attack on the community by Fulani herdsmen as such it would be very difficult for a woman to pilot the affairs of the area creditably.

Leader of the protesters, Mr Abel Omaluwa said that the security situation in the area does not warrant for a woman to be at the helm of affairs.

“There was no primaries in Agatu, for the Councillors and chairman’s position those parading themselves as chairman and councillors were those that their names were written”

Omaluwa further said that they were not against Echoda as a person but because she is a woman and giving the present security situation in the area she cannot perform well.

