LG Elections: Ensure Victory For APC In All LGs, Ambode Tasks Party Members

…Tinubu Gives Guidelines, Urges Party Leaders, Members To Embrace Peaceful Conduct Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Wednesday charged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State to work round the clock to ensure that the party wins all available elective positions in the forthcoming July 22 Local Government elections. Governor Ambode, who addressed members of the party at a stakeholders meeting held at the APC Secretariat on Acme Road, Ogba, Lagos, which attracted thousands of faithfuls and top chieftains of the party, said it was important for the party to come out tops in the elections, adding that it would go a long way to ensure that the State continues to make steady progress.

