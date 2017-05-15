Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

LG elections: Political parties suspend protest against LASIEC fees

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Lagos has suspended its planned protest against the imposition of administrative fees on candidates contesting the July 22 council poll by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC). IPAC, made up of the 22 registered political parties in the state, suspended its decision at its emergency meeting in…

The post LG elections: Political parties suspend protest against LASIEC fees appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.