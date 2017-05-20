LG Polls: Lagos PDP Vows To Overrun APC

by OLAJIDE FABAMISE, Lagos

Amid the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the factional chairman of the party in the state Mr Segun Adewale has vowed to wrest power from the ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC) by sweeping the forthcoming council poll.

Adewale who stated this in parley with teeming party faithful at the PDP secretariat in Lagos alleged that Chief Bode George and the Markafi faction were out to thwart that by their recent cross to the new party Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) .

He stressed that there are plans by the Chief Bode George/Markafi faction to convert the secretariat to APDA’s, noting that the Police were also stationed to effect the plans Members of the party wielding placards at the gathering state their detest for the development in the party.

The inscriptions in the placards includes; “PDP Lagos is United Aeroland is our Chairman”, “Bode George leave PDP alone”, “PDP Lagos Aeroland ‘D’ Authentic Chairman”, “PDP Lagos is United under the leadership of Aeroland”, “PDP is not divided,PDP is one under O-Otunba,S-Segun, A-Adewale Aeroland.

“Chief Bode George led some people to APDA and also call on the Police to take over PDP secretariat,claiming he is the one that pays the rent here,then we insist that if at all they want us out of here at least they must give us six months quit notice and we would leave.

The post LG Polls: Lagos PDP Vows To Overrun APC appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

