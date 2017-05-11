LG staff gets life jail for raping minor

LocaL government worker in Ekiti State, Mr Ojo Ayodele, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for abducting and raping a 15-year-old girl (name withheld) by an Ado-Ekiti High Court. Ayodele, who abducted the minor from Ijero-Ekiti, took her to a secret location in the town where he subjected her to continuous sexual assault for 21 […]

