LG worker gets life jail for raping a minor

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti- It was too late for Ojo Ayodele,to turn the hand of clock backward as nemesis finally caught up with him, when an Ado-Ekiti High Court sentenced him to life imprisonment for abducting and raping a 15-year-old girl (name withheld).

Ayodele, who was said to be a Local Government worker, abducted the minor in Ijero-Ekiti and took her to a secret location in the town where he subjected her to continuous sexual assault for 21 days.

After considering all the evidence before her, Justice Oluwatoyin Abodunde in her judgment held that Ayodele was guilty as charged and sentenced the accused to life jail for raping the under-aged girl.

The judge also jailed Ayodele after being found guilty of abduction. The terms are to run concurrently.

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Gbemiga Adaramola, prosecuted the case on behalf of the State while the convict was represented by his counsel, Tosin Osundahunsi.

Ayodele was first arraigned on 2nd February, 2016 on a two-count charge of rape and abduction.

The prosecution called seven witnesses during the trial and tendered exhibits which included statements of the victim and the convict, medical report which established the rape, amongst others.

The convict did not call any witness apart from himself in the course of the trial.

A good Samaritan who saw blood stains on the victim’s clothes took the girl to Ijero Local Government Immigration Office to report the case.

But Ayodele was caught at the council secretariat as the victim identified him there as her abductor who subjected her to serial rape.

The post LG worker gets life jail for raping a minor appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

