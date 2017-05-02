LG workers boycott May Day rally in Kwara
LOCAL government workers under the aegis of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, Kwara State chapter, yesterday boycotted the 2017 May Day rally held in Ilorin, the state capital. The workers, who spread across the 16 local government areas of the state, are being owed up to nine months salary arrears. The aggrieved […]
The post LG workers boycott May Day rally in Kwara appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!