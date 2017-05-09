Liberal Candidate Moon Jae-in Wins South Korean Election

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in won South Korea’s presidential election on Tuesday, exit polls showed, an expected victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Moon, 64, is expected to beat conservative challenger, former prosecutor Hong Joon-pyo, by 41.4 percent to 23.3 percent of the votes, exit polls conducted jointly by three network television stations showed.

A decisive win by Moon would end months of political turmoil stemming from a parliamentary vote in December to impeach former President Park Geun-hye over an extensive corruption scandal.

The Constitutional Court upheld her impeachment in March, making her the first democratically elected leader to be removed from office and triggering a snap election to choose her successor.

Wearing a dark blue suit with a blue tie, Moon was seen shaking hands with supporters and officials and smiling on his way to his Democratic Party building on Tuesday evening, TV footage shows.

He told his party he would push for reform and national unity if he was confirmed as the next president.

A Gallup Korea poll last week showed Moon had 38 percent support in a field of 13 candidates.

Moon is expected to be sworn in on Wednesday after the National Election Commission releases the official result. Most candidates including Moon have said they would skip a lavish inauguration ceremony and start work straight away.

The new leader is expected to quickly name a prime minister, who will need parliamentary approval, and main cabinet positions, including national security and finance ministers, which do not need parliamentary confirmation.

Moon’s victory was bolstered by strong support from younger people, the majority of whom voted for him, according to the exit polls.

Many of his supporters participated in big, peaceful weekend rallies over the last few months of 2016 and early this year, demanding Park step down.

Reuters

