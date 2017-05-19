Liberation movement’s ability to self-correct virtually non-existent – SACP – News24
Liberation movement's ability to self-correct virtually non-existent – SACP
Johannesburg – The South African Communist Party is holding a two-day imbizo to discuss challenges facing the "national democratic revolution". A concept document, seen by News24, says the liberation movement, led by the African National Congress, has …
#sacpimbizo: 'Alien substance contaminating DNA of our politics'
'Prince' Molefe's return to Eskom is perverse‚ says Nzimande
SACP says ANC is reason behind its imbizo
