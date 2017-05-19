Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Liberation movement’s ability to self-correct virtually non-existent – SACP – News24

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Liberation movement's ability to self-correct virtually non-existent – SACP
News24
Johannesburg – The South African Communist Party is holding a two-day imbizo to discuss challenges facing the "national democratic revolution". A concept document, seen by News24, says the liberation movement, led by the African National Congress, has …
#sacpimbizo: 'Alien substance contaminating DNA of our politics'Independent Online
'Prince' Molefe's return to Eskom is perverse‚ says NzimandeTimes LIVE
SACP says ANC is reason behind its imbizoEyewitness News
Jacaranda FM
all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.