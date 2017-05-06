Libya rescues 129 migrants stranded at sea – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Libya rescues 129 migrants stranded at sea
Vanguard
Gunmen mugged 129 migrants on a rubber dinghy headed for Europe and also stole the craft's engine, abandoning them off the Libyan coast, Libya's navy said on Saturday. Navy spokesman General Ayoub Qassem said the gunmen in a speedboat chased …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!