Life as a homeless teenager in Kaduna – Oshiomhole – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Life as a homeless teenager in Kaduna – Oshiomhole
Vanguard
Immediate past Governor Adams Oshiomhole and his wife, lara, spent the whole of penultimate Wednesday with children at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Ohogua, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State and it was like a …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!