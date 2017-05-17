Life Beer to support 200 entrepreneurs

LIFE Progress Booster, the entrepreneurial radio show that supports upcoming businesses in South-East Nigeria, sponsored by Life Continental Lager Beer has announced plans to support 200 entrepreneurs with N300, 000 each, up from the N250, 000 it gave to individual entrepreneurs in 2016.

Josiah Akinola, Assistant Brand Manager, Regional Mainstream Brands, Nigeria Breweries Plc, made the announcement in Aba where its first set of 30 beneficiaries received N300,000 each to support their businesses.

He said that the Life Progress Booster Show is aimed at nurturing and encouraging entrepreneurs from the South-east, while also creating a platform for budding businessmen and women to present their proposals and transform their ideas to realities.

“The Progress Booster Show was initiated to raise more entrepreneurs and self-dependent individuals in South-east Nigeria. The average Igbo man is business inclined, and the region is known as an excellent environment for businesses. Through the years, the Life Continental Beer brand has focused on empowering our consumers, and we have shown willingness and dedication to contribute to their successes and achievements.” Mr. Akinola said.

On his part, Idowu Adeshina, Regional Trade Marketing Manager Aba, NB, said: ”Progress Booster is a programme we started to support the people of the South-East who have great and innovative business ideas to encourage the entrepreneurial spirit of the people.

Last year we empowered 200 entrepreneurs. Our goal for 2017 is to increase the prize money to N300,000 and financially enable 200 entrepreneurs through the Progress Booster platform.”

For the Aba grand presentation, 10 entrepreneurs were selected from those given the opportunity to present their business ideas to judges through a live interview at the venue.

The post Life Beer to support 200 entrepreneurs appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

