Life Imitating Art: Banky W Announces Engagement To Adesua Etomi

Guys, this is not a drill…..and no this is not because of the sequel to the wedding party movie. Popular Nigerian musician, songwriter, producer and actor Banky W may have just stunned the entertainment world by this single act of love expression towards fellow Wedding party co-star and actress Adesua Etomi. He took to his…

The post Life Imitating Art: Banky W Announces Engagement To Adesua Etomi appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

