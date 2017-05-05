Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lights out at the local mall? – Waterloo Record

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Waterloo Record

Lights out at the local mall?
Waterloo Record
The enclosed part of the Five Points Mall in Oshawa is slated to be demolished. next play/pause pre 2/2. Waterloo Region Record. By Francine Kopun. TORONTO — Mohammed Polani remembers the days when the Whitby Mall Shopping Centre was packed …
Beyond the shopping in Nigeria's shopping mallsGuardian (blog)

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.