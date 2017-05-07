Ligue 1: Monaco opens 3-point gap at the top with 3-0 win over Nancy
Monaco restored their three-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 thanks to a comfortable victory at relegation-threatened Nancy on Saturday. Tobias Badila’s own goal put the visitors ahead with Bernardo Silva doubling their lead before the break. Thomas Lemar added a third four minutes from time as Monaco made it 98 league goals in …
