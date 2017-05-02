Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

[VIDEO] Limo and red carpets: Meet Sh221m SportPesa jackpot winner Samuel Abisai – The Star, Kenya

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

[VIDEO] Limo and red carpets: Meet Sh221m SportPesa jackpot winner Samuel Abisai
The Star, Kenya
The Limousine in which Sh221 million SportPesa jackpot winner Samuel Abisai was driven to Carnivore Restaurant from his home along Thika Road in Nairobi, May 2, 2017. /SPORTPESA. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Samuel Abisai …
Biggest In Africa?; Lucky Kenyan Man Wins $2 million Bet With Just $2. See PhotosGistmaster (blog)

all 21 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.