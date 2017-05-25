Pages Navigation Menu

Linda Ikeji Insults Her Web Developers {photo}

Popular blogger, Linda Ikeji, who launched her social media site (LindaikejiSocial LIS) on the 1st of November 2016, has taken to the website to vent her frustration on the poor state of the site which she blamed on the web developers. She tagged her developers “nonsense”. At inception, LindaikejiSocial had a grandiose worldwide reception which …

