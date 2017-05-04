Linda Ikeji Replies Don Jazzy’s Proposal On Twitter (Picture)

The news about Banky W and Adesua Etomi’s engagement broke the internet not quite long prompting Donjazzy to put up a funny tweet to Linda Ikeji. Alas, Linda replies. See picture below. Someone even offered to be the ring bearer Source: Twitter

The post Linda Ikeji Replies Don Jazzy’s Proposal On Twitter (Picture) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

