Linda Ikeji Replies Don Jazzy’s Proposal (Read What She Said)
The news about Banky W and Adesua Etomi’s engagement broke the internet some few hours ago prompting Don Jazzy to put up a funny tweet to Linda Ikeji. Alas, Linda finally replied. See what Don Jazzt tweet and Linda Ikeji’s response below:- Someone even offered to be the ring bearer grin 😄😄😄
The post Linda Ikeji Replies Don Jazzy’s Proposal (Read What She Said) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!