Singer, Peter Okoye makes acting debut in Genevieve Nnaji’s movie, Lion Heart – Vanguard

Singer, Peter Okoye makes acting debut in Genevieve Nnaji's movie, Lion Heart

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Entertainment


Singer, Peter Okoye makes acting debut in Genevieve Nnaji's movie, Lion Heart
Peter Okoye, one half of popular singing duo, PSquare, is making his acting debut in Genevieve Nnaji's movie, “Lion Heart.” This is Genevieve's second movie from her production company. 18382504_152674048602432_7271574344470364160_n.
