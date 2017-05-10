Singer, Peter Okoye makes acting debut in Genevieve Nnaji’s movie, Lion Heart – Vanguard
Singer, Peter Okoye makes acting debut in Genevieve Nnaji's movie, Lion Heart
Peter Okoye, one half of popular singing duo, PSquare, is making his acting debut in Genevieve Nnaji's movie, “Lion Heart.” This is Genevieve's second movie from her production company. 18382504_152674048602432_7271574344470364160_n.
