Lionel Messi: Argentina forward’s ban lifted after appeal to FIFA

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Lionel Messi is free to represent Argentina in their World Cup qualifiers after his four-match international ban was overturned on appeal. The 29-year-old Barcelona forward was suspended for insulting an assistant referee during a 1-0 win over Chile in March. He missed one match , Argentina’s 2-0 World Cup qualifying loss to Bolivia. A FIFA…

