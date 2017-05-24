Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Messi’s Spanish jail sentence for tax fraud to stand – BBC News

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


BBC News

Messi's Spanish jail sentence for tax fraud to stand
BBC News
A 21-month jail term handed down last year to Barcelona and Argentina footballer Lionel Messi has been confirmed by Spain's Supreme Court, but he is unlikely to go to prison. Messi and his father Jorge, who manages his finances, were both convicted in …
Lionel Messi loses appeal over 21 month prison sentenceDaily Mail
Supreme Court confirms Messi fraud sentenceSport24
Lionel Messi loses supreme court appeal in tax fraud trialIrish Times
Pulse Nigeria –ESPN FC –Daily Star –Los Angeles Times
all 78 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.