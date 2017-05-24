Messi’s Spanish jail sentence for tax fraud to stand – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
Messi's Spanish jail sentence for tax fraud to stand
BBC News
A 21-month jail term handed down last year to Barcelona and Argentina footballer Lionel Messi has been confirmed by Spain's Supreme Court, but he is unlikely to go to prison. Messi and his father Jorge, who manages his finances, were both convicted in …
Lionel Messi loses appeal over 21 month prison sentence
Supreme Court confirms Messi fraud sentence
Lionel Messi loses supreme court appeal in tax fraud trial
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!