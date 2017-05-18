Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez Partners of Barcelona stars launch boutique in Spain – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Goal.com

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez Partners of Barcelona stars launch boutique in Spain
Pulse Nigeria
Barcelona WAGs Antonella Roccuzzo (Lionel Messi) and Sofia Balbi (Luis Suarez) on Wednesday, April 17 launched their joint boutique in Spain. Since joining Barcelona in 2014, Suarez and Messi have become really close friends, a relationship which has …
Xavi: 'If Iniesta wants to renew his contract, Barcelona will do it'Goal.com
Barcelona News: Lionel Messi demands stars sold before new contractDaily Star

all 26 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.