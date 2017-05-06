Lionel Messi ‘rejects’ Barcelona’s contract offer – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Lionel Messi 'rejects' Barcelona's contract offer
Daily Mail
Lionel Messi has turned down Barcelona's offer of a new contract worth between £25m-30m a year, according to Spanish newspaper AS. The Argentine superstar's contract at the Nou Camp expires in June 2018 and discussions over a new deal have been …
