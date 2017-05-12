List of English Premier League champions

List of English league champions in the Premier League era after Chelsea won the title on Friday:

2016-17: Chelsea

2015-16: Leicester City

2014-15: Chelsea

2013-14: Manchester City

2012-13: Manchester United

2011–12: Manchester City

2010–11: Manchester United

2009–10: Chelsea

2008–09: Manchester United

2007–08: Manchester United

2006–07: Manchester United

2005–06: Chelsea

2004–05: Chelsea

2003–04: Arsenal

2002–03: Manchester United

2001–02: Arsenal

2000–01: Manchester United

1999–00: Manchester United

1998–99: Manchester United

1997–98: Arsenal

1996–97: Manchester United

1995–96: Manchester United

1994–95: Blackburn Rovers

1993–94: Manchester United

1992–93: Manchester United

Overall titles won by club

Manchester United: 20 (1907–08, 1910–11, 1951–52, 1955–56, 1956–57, 1964–65, 1966–67, 1992–93, 1993–94, 1995–96, 1996–97, 1998–99, 1999–00, 2000–01, 2002–03, 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2012–13)

Liverpool: 18 (1900–01, 1905–06, 1921–22, 1922–23, 1946–47, 1963–64, 1965–66, 1972–73, 1975–76, 1976–77, 1978–79, 1979–80, 1981–82, 1982–83, 1983–84, 1985–86, 1987–88, 1989–90)

Arsenal: 13 (1930–31, 1932–33, 1933–34, 1934–35, 1937–38, 1947–48, 1952–53, 1970–71, 1988–89, 1990–91, 1997–98, 2001–02, 2003–04)

Everton: 9 (1890–91, 1914–15, 1927–28, 1931–32, 1938–39, 1962–63, 1969–70, 1984–85, 1986–87)

Aston Villa: 7 (1893–94, 1895–96, 1896–97, 1898–99, 1899–00, 1909–10, 1980–81)

Sunderland: 6 (1891–92, 1892–93, 1894–95, 1901–02, 1912–13, 1935–36)

Chelsea: 6 (1954–55, 2004–05, 2005–06, 2009–10, 2014-15, 2016-17)

Manchester City: 4 (1936–37, 1967–68, 2011–12, 2013-14)

Newcastle United: 4 (1904–05, 1906–07, 1908–09, 1926–27)

Sheffield Wednesday: 4 (1902–03, 1903–04, 1928–29, 1929–30)

Leeds United: 3 (1968–69, 1973–74, 1991–92)

Wolverhampton Wanderers: 3 (1953–54, 1957–58, 1958–59)

Huddersfield Town: 3 (1923–24, 1924–25, 1925–26)

Blackburn Rovers: 3 (1911–12, 1913–14, 1994–95)

Preston North End: 2 (1888–89, 1889–90)

Tottenham Hotspur: 2 (1950–51, 1960–61)

Derby County: 2 (1971–72, 1974–75)

Burnley: 2 (1920–21, 1959–60)

Portsmouth: 2 (1948–49, 1949–50)

Ipswich Town: 1 (1961–62)

Leicester City: 1 (2015-16)

Nottingham Forest: 1 (1977–78)

Sheffield United: 1 (1897–98)

West Bromwich Albion: 1 (1919–20)

