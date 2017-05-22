Pages Navigation Menu

List Of Top 15 Most Selected Courses By Students In JAMB UTME 2017 – Statistics

Posted on May 22, 2017

JAMB statistics 2017 showed a new record this year.
According to the spokesman, more than 1.7 million candidates have taken part in JAMB this year. What courses did they choose? let’s take a look at the top 15 courses selected by students at JAMB 2017 registration.
.
15. Sociology
.
14. Electrical Engineering
.
13. Biochemistry
.
12. Banking and Finance
.
11. Medical Laboratory Science
.
10. Mechanical Engineering
.
9. Public Administration
.
8. Business Administration
.
7. Pharmacy
.
6. Nursing
.
5. Economics
.
4. Mass Communication
.
3. Law
.
2. Accounting
.
1. Medical Science

