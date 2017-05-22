List Of Top 15 Most Selected Courses By Students In JAMB UTME 2017 – Statistics

JAMB statistics 2017 showed a new record this year.

According to the spokesman, more than 1.7 million candidates have taken part in JAMB this year. What courses did they choose? let’s take a look at the top 15 courses selected by students at JAMB 2017 registration.

.

15. Sociology

.

14. Electrical Engineering

.

13. Biochemistry

.

12. Banking and Finance

.

11. Medical Laboratory Science

.

10. Mechanical Engineering

.

9. Public Administration

.

8. Business Administration

.

7. Pharmacy

.

6. Nursing

.

5. Economics

.

4. Mass Communication

.

3. Law

.

2. Accounting

.

1. Medical Science

The post List Of Top 15 Most Selected Courses By Students In JAMB UTME 2017 – Statistics appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

