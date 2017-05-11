List Of Top 20 Most Followed Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram In 2017

20 Most Followed Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (2017)

This list was compiled by one of Nigeria’s top News and Entertainment blog, 9jaflaver.com

Currently, after critical researches, we decided to compile this list of the 20 most followed Nigerian celebrities on instagram.

Below are the top 20 Nigerian celebrities as at 11th of may, 2017

1- Davido:- 4Million followers

At number one is Davido (real name David Adedji Adeleke). He is a renowned Nigerian American recording artist, performer and record producer, and the owner of (DMW) label, which houses music artists, such as:- Mayorkun, Dremo, and Ichaba

2- Wizkid:- 3.5million followers

Wizkid’s real name is Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun. He is also a Nigerian recording artist, songwriter, performer, the owner of Star Boy label, which houses music artists, such as:- Mr Eazi, and R2Bees

3- Tiwa Savage:- 3.2million followers

Tiwatope Savage-Balogun better known by her stage name Tiwa Savage, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, performer under Mavins label, and an actress.

4- Don Jazzy:- 3million followers

Michael Collins Ajereh known as Don Jazzy, is a Nigerian record producer, singer-songwriter and musician. He has been the chief executive officer of Mo’ Hits Records and is the current chief executive officer of Mavin Records.

5- Genevieve Nnaji:- 2.9million followers

Genevieve Nnaji is a Nigerian actress and singer. In 2011, she was honoured as a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic by the Nigerian government for her contribution to Nollywood.

And, she’s currently working on her big Nollywood movie “Lion’s heart”

6- peter okoye:- 2.6million followers

Peter Okoye is one of the Nigerian musical duo of identical twin brothers with the stage name P-Square.

7- Patoranking:- 2.6Million followers

Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, better known by his stage name Patoranking, is a Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter born and raised in Ijegun- Egba, Lagos State Nigeria

8- Korede Bello:- 2.3million followers

Korede Bello is a Nigerian singer and songwriter currently signed to Mavin Records. He is best known for his hit single “Godwin”, a semi-gospel and pop song which topped many music charts in Nigeria.

9- Rita Dominic:- 2.2million followers

Rita Uchenna Nkem Dominic Waturuocha is a Nigerian actress. In 2012 she won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

10- Basket Mouth:- 2.2million followers

Bright Okpocha, better known by his stage name Basketmouth is a Nigerian comedian and actor. He has organized popular stand-up comedy concerts like Basketmouth Uncensored across the globe.

11- Tekno (Tekno Miles):- 2million followers

Augustine Miles Kelechi popularly known by his stage name Tekno Miles or Tekno, is a Nigerian singer-songwriter, producer, performer and dancer. He is a descent of Ebonyi state. He was born in Bauchi, Bauchi State, Nigeria

12- Yemi Alade:- 2million followers

Yemi Eberechi Alade, simply known as Yemi Alade, is a Nigerian Afropop singer and songwriter. She gained prominence after winning the Peak Talent Show in 2009, and is best known for her hit single “Johnny”

13- Falz:- 2million followers

Folarin Falana (born October 27, 1990 in Lagos State), better known by his stage name Falz is a Nigerian rapper, actor, and songwriter

14- Reekado Banks:- 1.7million followers

Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon, better known by his stage name Reekado Banks, is a Nigerian recording artist, singer and songwriter. He is currently signed to Mavin Records

15- Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde:- 1.5million followers

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde is a Nigerian actress, singer, philanthropist and former model. Since her Nollywood film debut in 1995, the leading actress has appeared in 300 films, selling millions of video copies.

16- DBanj:- 1.5Million followers

Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, known by his stage name D’banj, is a Nigerian singer-songwriter, musician, entrepreneur and TV host

17- Kcee:- 1.5million followers

Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, better known as Kcee, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He was formerly in the Hip Hop duo group called Kc Presh. He currently has a record deal with Five Star Music.

18- Lil Kesh:- 1.4million followers

Keshinro Ololade, popularly known by his stage name Lil Kesh, is a Nigerian singer, rapper and songwriter. He rose to fame after his chart-topping song titled “Shoki” rose to critical acclaim from music critics.

19- Timaya:- 1.1million followers

Inetimi Alfred Odon, better known by his stage name Timaya, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He is the founder of South South hip hop group Dem Mama Soldiers.

20- Bovi:- 1.1million followers

Abovi Ugboma, also known as Bovi is a Nigerian comedian. He is also a director, producer, actor, and writer from Delta State, Nigeria. He has organized popular stand-up comedy concerts like Bovi Man on Fire across the globe