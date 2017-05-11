List Of Top 20 Most Followed Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram In 2017
Below are the top 20 Nigerian celebrities as at 11th of may, 2017
1- Davido:- 4Million followers
At number one is Davido (real name David Adedji Adeleke). He is a renowned Nigerian American recording artist, performer and record producer, and the owner of (DMW) label, which houses music artists, such as:- Mayorkun, Dremo, and Ichaba
2- Wizkid:- 3.5million followers
Wizkid’s real name is Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun. He is also a Nigerian recording artist, songwriter, performer, the owner of Star Boy label, which houses music artists, such as:- Mr Eazi, and R2Bees
3- Tiwa Savage:- 3.2million followers
Tiwatope Savage-Balogun better known by her stage name Tiwa Savage, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, performer under Mavins label, and an actress.
4- Don Jazzy:- 3million followers
Michael Collins Ajereh known as Don Jazzy, is a Nigerian record producer, singer-songwriter and musician. He has been the chief executive officer of Mo’ Hits Records and is the current chief executive officer of Mavin Records.
5- Genevieve Nnaji:- 2.9million followers
Genevieve Nnaji is a Nigerian actress and singer. In 2011, she was honoured as a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic by the Nigerian government for her contribution to Nollywood.
And, she’s currently working on her big Nollywood movie “Lion’s heart”
6- peter okoye:- 2.6million followers
Peter Okoye is one of the Nigerian musical duo of identical twin brothers with the stage name P-Square.
7- Patoranking:- 2.6Million followers
Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, better known by his stage name Patoranking, is a Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter born and raised in Ijegun- Egba, Lagos State Nigeria
8- Korede Bello:- 2.3million followers
Korede Bello is a Nigerian singer and songwriter currently signed to Mavin Records. He is best known for his hit single “Godwin”, a semi-gospel and pop song which topped many music charts in Nigeria.
9- Rita Dominic:- 2.2million followers
Rita Uchenna Nkem Dominic Waturuocha is a Nigerian actress. In 2012 she won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.
10- Basket Mouth:- 2.2million followers
Bright Okpocha, better known by his stage name Basketmouth is a Nigerian comedian and actor. He has organized popular stand-up comedy concerts like Basketmouth Uncensored across the globe.
11- Tekno (Tekno Miles):- 2million followers
Augustine Miles Kelechi popularly known by his stage name Tekno Miles or Tekno, is a Nigerian singer-songwriter, producer, performer and dancer. He is a descent of Ebonyi state. He was born in Bauchi, Bauchi State, Nigeria
12- Yemi Alade:- 2million followers
Yemi Eberechi Alade, simply known as Yemi Alade, is a Nigerian Afropop singer and songwriter. She gained prominence after winning the Peak Talent Show in 2009, and is best known for her hit single “Johnny”
13- Falz:- 2million followers
Folarin Falana (born October 27, 1990 in Lagos State), better known by his stage name Falz is a Nigerian rapper, actor, and songwriter
14- Reekado Banks:- 1.7million followers
Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon, better known by his stage name Reekado Banks, is a Nigerian recording artist, singer and songwriter. He is currently signed to Mavin Records
15- Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde:- 1.5million followers
Omotola Jalade Ekeinde is a Nigerian actress, singer, philanthropist and former model. Since her Nollywood film debut in 1995, the leading actress has appeared in 300 films, selling millions of video copies.
16- DBanj:- 1.5Million followers
Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, known by his stage name D’banj, is a Nigerian singer-songwriter, musician, entrepreneur and TV host
17- Kcee:- 1.5million followers
Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, better known as Kcee, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He was formerly in the Hip Hop duo group called Kc Presh. He currently has a record deal with Five Star Music.
18- Lil Kesh:- 1.4million followers
Keshinro Ololade, popularly known by his stage name Lil Kesh, is a Nigerian singer, rapper and songwriter. He rose to fame after his chart-topping song titled “Shoki” rose to critical acclaim from music critics.
19- Timaya:- 1.1million followers
Inetimi Alfred Odon, better known by his stage name Timaya, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He is the founder of South South hip hop group Dem Mama Soldiers.
20- Bovi:- 1.1million followers
Abovi Ugboma, also known as Bovi is a Nigerian comedian. He is also a director, producer, actor, and writer from Delta State, Nigeria. He has organized popular stand-up comedy concerts like Bovi Man on Fire across the globe
