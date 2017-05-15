Pages Navigation Menu

Listen to ‘Dark Side’ in style with Sennheiser’s Pink Floyd headphones

Sennheiser has partnered with Pink Floyd to create a special edition of its Momentum HD 1 headphones that features a special graphic on the earcups, as well as rainbow stitching on the headband.

