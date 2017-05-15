Listen to ‘Dark Side’ in style with Sennheiser’s Pink Floyd headphones

Sennheiser has partnered with Pink Floyd to create a special edition of its Momentum HD 1 headphones that features a special graphic on the earcups, as well as rainbow stitching on the headband.

The post Listen to ‘Dark Side’ in style with Sennheiser’s Pink Floyd headphones appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

