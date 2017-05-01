Little Buhari To Undergo Another Joystick Surgery In UK

Buhari Dauda, whose step mother cut off his genital few months ago, will be undergoing another phase of surgery in a UK hospital, where a genital implant would be carried out on him. This was disclosed to newsmen in Minna, yesterday, by the Director General of Niger State Child’s Rights Agency, Barrister Mariam Kolo. According […]

