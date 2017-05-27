LIVE: D-Day for Ugandan cricket

ICC World Cricket League Division Three

DAY 4

Uganda vs Malaysia (Lugogo 10.ooam – 07.00GMT)

Canada vs USA

Singapore vs Oman

DAY 5

Malaysia vs Oman

Canada vs Singapore

Uganda vs USA

Friday result (click to read full results via espncricinfo)

Uganda 144/10 in 46.3 ( Mukasa 57, Kayondo 20, Irfan 15; Khan 3-28-9, Magsood 3-34-10, Ilyas 2-5-7.3)

Oman 145/4 in 27 (Singh 58, Ahmed 22, Lalcheta *19; Ifran 1-32-6, Nsubuga 1-43-9)

Two defeats in three games has left Uganda fighting to survive relegation in a tournament they were tipped to win as hosts.

Now, only two wins in the two remaining ICC World Cricket League Division 3 matches can save Uganda’s dwindling hopes.

The mission to survive relegation (teams that finish 5th and 6th) starts today for Uganda against Malaysia, who did the hosts a favour by bursting open the promotion race by upsetting Canada yesterday.

Uganda must now beat USA and Malaysia by huge margins in their final two games, and hope two of the top three falter. Three of those top teams on the table have to play each other, reducing the chances of more than one getting 8 points. (The maximum Uganda can now get are 6 points – see table bottom)

The loser at Lugogo today will certainly be relegated.

Singapore face Oman at Entebbe oval with the winner favoured to take one of the two available promotion berth, while USA can only keep their promotion hopes alive, by handing Canada a second straight defeat at Kyambogo.

Points table

Team Pld W L T NR Pts NRR Status 3 2 1 0 0 4 +0.709 Meet in the final and promoted to Division Two for 2018 3 2 1 0 0 4 +0.254 3 2 1 0 0 4 +0.059 Meet in the 3rd playoff and remain in Division Three 3 1 2 0 0 2 +0.457 3 1 2 0 0 2 –0.616 Meet in the 5th playoff and relegated to Division Four for 2018 3 1 2 0 0 2 –0.728

**By Louis Jadwong and additional reporting ESPN, Wikipedia

