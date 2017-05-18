LIVE UPDATES Day 5: JAMB 2017 Examination Today 18th May

You are welcome to Monitor the Nationwide Progress of the 5th Day of JAMB 2017 UTME, this day on, 18th May, 2017.

New comments and reports are added every minute. If you want to remain updated, you will need to reload this page as often as you can to check out new comments that have been added.

All JAMB UTME Candidates writing today, Please use the comment section to update us every inch of the way, especially if you encounter any issues during the Exam. This is a Live Updates thread, so let us know when you get to your center, and if at all there is any delay or problems experienced at your centre during the UTME.

We will call on JAMB officials to look into the issues raised on this thread, to enable them try to fix issues as soon as possible.

Let us know of anything that happens right from the moment you get to the exam centre (remember you are to be there 30 minutes before your scheduled time) till the time you are about to step into the examination hall. We understand you won’t be allowed to get in to the hall with your phones, so your real time (Live!) updates may end the moment it’s your turn for the Biometric verification.

When providing us with your update, indicate the State and the name of the exam centre you are reporting from. This will enable JAMB officials and other Candidates to know exactly what centre has issues.

The moment you are done with your exams, please do not also forget to come back to this website, www.Ngyab.com to share your experiences on the general conduct of the examination. We will create a thread for experiences later in the day.

Ensure you keep your items safe! Your phones, bags, money e.t.c. Please note that not everyone, who comes to the hall came for the exam. Some people are just natural thieves. They steal at every opportunity.

Just update us as much as you can, and we will appreciate every bit of information you pass across.

All the best!

