Liverpool falter again
Liverpool’s hopes of securing an English Premier League top-four spot suffered another blow on Sunday after a goalless draw against Southampton, following James Milner second-half penalty kick miss. It was a match the Anfield faithful will want to quickly forget after their team had 65 percent of the possession. They also had eight shots on target, as against none by their opponents.
