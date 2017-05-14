Liverpool return to third place after whipping West Ham

Liverpool beat West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday to return to third place in the English Premier League, with striker Daniel Sturridge scoring his first goal since January.

Philippe Coutinho’s sublime pass on the half-hour mark cut open the Hammers defence and picked out an unmarked Sturridge who went around goalkeeper Adrian before slotting home.

The Brazilian then scored two of his own after the break before Divock Origi fired in a fourth to complete the Liverpool procession.

Victory against Middlesbrough on the season’s final day will guarantee Liverpool a Champions League place in 2017/2018.

In a frenetic opening period there were chances for both sides.

But, as both teams settled down in the London sun, it was Liverpool’s Brazilian magician who turned up the gears and once again orchestrated a Liverpool victory.

The playmaker produced an exquisite pass from behind the halfway line for the opener as Sturridge evaded the offside trap and rolled home a tidy finish.

In spite of Liverpool’s dominance, West Ham could have however been level before the break had it not been for an astonishing miss by Andre Ayew.

They were then left to rue that mistake as the second half became a Liverpool procession orchestrated by playmaker Coutinho.

Georginio Wijnaldum’s thunderbolt pinged back off the bar and the Brazilian was the first to pounce.

He drove another shot home to make it three after a quick Liverpool counter-attack.

The Hammers woes were compounded when goalkeeper Adrian flapped at a high ball causing chaos in the box before Origi drilled in Liverpool’s fourth.

(Source: NAN)

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

