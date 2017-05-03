Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Liverpool to rename Centenary Stand after legend Kenny Dalglish – The Guardian

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Guardian

Liverpool to rename Centenary Stand after legend Kenny Dalglish
The Guardian
Kenny Dalglish's role in the aftermath of Hillsborough brought comfort to many in their time of despair and he continues to help families in their fight for justice. Photograph: BPI/Rex/Shutterstock. Liverpool …
Jamie Carragher jokes he wants a stand named after him at Anfield…and picks out surprise competition!Irish Independent
Kenny Dalglish has Anfield Centenary Stand renamed after him as Liverpool honour club legendThe Independent
Liverpool to rename Centenary Stand at Anfield in honour of Kenny DalglishTelegraph.co.uk
Mirror.co.uk –The Liverpool Offside –Sport24
all 26 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.