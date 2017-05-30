Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Liverpool to sign Dominic Solanke after striker turns back on Chelsea – The Guardian

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Guardian

Liverpool to sign Dominic Solanke after striker turns back on Chelsea
The Guardian
Dominic Solanke during an England Under-20 training session in South Korea on Tuesday. The striker has decided to leave Chelsea and join Liverpool. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Fifa via Getty Images. Liverpool …
Liverpool snare Chelsea prospect Dominic Solanke from Stamford BridgeIrish Independent
Liverpool Transfer News LIVE updates: Solanke done deal, Tottenham battle, Reus setbackExpress.co.uk
Dominic Solanke: Video shows striker's skills ahead of Liverpool moveDaily Star
HITC –We Ain’t Got No History –The Hard Tackle –ESPN FC
all 97 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.